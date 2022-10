ST. LOUIS – St. Louis activist Tracy “T-Spirit” Stanton takes her message of survival and mutual aid to Ghana.

Stanton is a substance-use and abuse survivor. Now, she helps others with her work with several organizations including Center for Women in Transition St. Louis. She is also a spoken-word poet and owner of Addiction to Ambition Coaching and Consulting LLC.

Stanton will head to Ghana in Africa on Sunday, October 23. You can learn more at https://tspirit.net/