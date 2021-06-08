St. Louis Aquarium Foundation educates on waste on World Ocean Day

ST. LOUIS – It is World Ocean Day, and the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation at Union Station is educating people on how to keep the waterways clean and safe.

The aquarium has installed a sculpture made of 5,000 plastic bottles. Diane Bauhof, the Executive Director of the STL Aquarium Foundation said this number represents the number of plastic bottles sold every 1.5 seconds in the United States.

Bauhof said it is important for people to think about where their single-use plastics are going before they buy something. She said plastic never biodegrades, it just breaks down into tinier and tinier pieces. Then those could be absorbed through a fish’s skin, or they could eat it.