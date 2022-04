ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis area couple produced what they hope will be an anthem for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ken Brown wrote the song in 2012. His wife Brandy Brown blessed the track with her vocals. Then, “Cardinals Nation Stand Up” was born. See the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvWxCdJIeI0.

