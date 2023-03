ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis area filmmaker explores the sex trafficking of boys in his new film Pretty Boy.

Kevin Coleman-Cohen is the film’s writer, director, and producer. He dispels myths about sex work and sexual abuse of males.

He will have a screening and question-and-answer session. He also has a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to enter his work into film festivals.

“Pretty Boy” Q&A

Saturday, March 11th

6:00 p.m.

24:1 Cinema

6755 Page. Blvd.

Pagedale, MO 63133

https://gofund.me/0967ebed