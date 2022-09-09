ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is leading a massive food packing event to remember the thousands of people lost in the terrorist attacks on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Meredith Knopp is the agency’s CEO. She is also a former captain in the United States Army. She shared how the tragedy still affects her. She also shared how companies are leading efforts to care for our vulnerable neighbors in honor of the 9/11 victims. Finally, Knopp invited individuals to fight food insecurity by volunteering throughout the year.

St. Louis Area Foodbank is a member of Feeding America. Both groups make sure neighbors have nutritious and fresh food, regardless of their ability to pay. Click here to learn more.