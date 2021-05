ST. LOUIS – Ryan Marquez wants to bring the metro together with his new album “Saint Unity.”

He unites with Anita Jackson, Erin Bode, Janet Evra, Paige Alyssa, and many other local voices for an uplifting album that will also let you groove.

You can hear the single “Serenity” on WSIE 88.7 FM. There will also be a single release party at BB’s Jazz, Blues, and Soups on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CDT.

Learn more at http://www.ryanmarquez.com/.