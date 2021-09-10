St. Louis Art Fair returning as an in-person event

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Art Fair is returning to Downtown Clayton with the theme. “Reconnect Through Art”. Photographer Radim Schreiber is here to talk about the fair, as well as his photography process and inspiration.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the art fair to go virtual in 2020. The St. Louis Art Fair is back in person with a Missouri ArtSafe Certification. The fair is free or anyone to come on these dates and times:

Friday, September 10 – 5:00pm-10:00pm

Saturday, September 11 – 11:00am-10:00pm

Sunday, September 12 – 11:00am-5:00pm

Renown international artist, form as far away as Argentina, will set up their galleries at the art fair. Live entertainment will be available on two stages and food will be available for purchase.

The St. Louis Art Fair is consistently ranked among the nation’s top fine arts shows. For more information visit the St. Louis Art Fair website.