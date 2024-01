ST. LOUIS – 60 years ago, a thin-crust, provel-covered legend was born in St. Louis.

Ed and Margie Imo opened their first pizza parlor at the corner of Thurman and Shaw in south St. Louis. Since then, Imo’s has been the epitome of what the rest of the country calls ‘St. Louis-style pizza.’

To mark the 60-year anniversary, Imo’s Pizza partnered with St. Louis artist and lifelong Imo’s fan, Dan Zettwoch, to create a commemorative anniversary pizza box.