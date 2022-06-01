ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 legal analyst Chet Pleban can’t stop watching the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial.

Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit trial against his ex Heard will receive a verdict at any time. The trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Depp is rocking with Jeff Beck before sold-out crowds in London three nights in a row.

“It’s a reality tv divorce masquerading as a defamation trial,” Pleban said.

There are seven jurors that have to come to a unanimous decision. There are five men and two women on the jury. They range in age from 20s to 60s.

4 million people have signed a petition to have Heard removed from Aquaman 2.

This all started because of an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post. She wrote on the topic of domestic violence and never once mentioned Depp in the piece. Depp assumed she was talking about him and then he filed “this crazy defamation suit,” according to Pleban.

Now, Pleban also said that Depp has a tremendous burden of proof because he is a public figure so he has to prove actual malice.

“He’s got to show that she knew at the time that she was writing the article that it was false,” Pleban said.

The St. Louis attorney predicts that Depp will lose and Heard will win on her counterclaim, “and the jury may giver her $1.”