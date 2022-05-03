ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 legal analyst Chet Pleban weighed in on the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion over Roe v. Wade.

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley appeared on the Fox News Channel show “Hannity” and said that he was upset that the opinion was leaked.

“The Chief Justice of the United States is going to have to convene the Justices. He’s going to have to convene the clerks and all employees of the court, and he’s going to have to say the leaker needs to come forward. This is very, very serious. It is an unprecedented breach of the court’s confidentiality, and it is plainly meant to corrupt the process within the court,” Hawley said.

Pleban agrees that it corrupts the process “to a certain extent.” He continued saying, “This is not a final opinion.”

FOX 2 understands that the draft was circulated in early February and was written by Justice Samuel Alito. It’s labeled “1st Draft” and appears to have had the support of five of the six conservative justices on the court. Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be the only conservative justice who didn’t support it.

Pleban said that when a final opinion does come out, he suspects “Alito’s language is probably going to be tempered by the other Justices, but I think the concept and the abolition of Roe v. Wade, I think that will remain.”

Roe v. Wade was enacted in 1973, and Pleban said he doesn’t agree with the way the Justices are attempting to abolish it.

“It’s abolished in a way that is almost, their faulting Justice Blackman who wrote the opinion. And it’s derogatory with respect to those seven Justices, five of whom by the way were Republican Justices who decided Roe v. Wade,” Pleban said.

The formal decision on this matter will come at the end of June or the beginning of July.