ST. LOUIS – Are your kids wearing headphones all day while they attend virtual school? Do you worry they could be damaging their ears?

Dr. Allison Lacy with Mercy Audiology shared some tips for keeping the kid’s ears safe and some ways to test the headphones to know if they are too loud.



Ways to test the headphones to know if they are too loud

hold at arms length, if you can hear them they are too loud

if child doesn’t resphond to his/her name while wearing headphones they are too loud.