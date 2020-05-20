St. Louis bag company ‘Lux & Nyx’ wants you to help design the next handbag

ST. LOUIS- How would you like to submit your ideas to a local designer and see that design possibly come to life in a new line of functional handbags? The line is called “Origami 5000” and it’ll eventually be the new creation of “Lux and NYX a St. Louis based brand.

Founder Lisa Hu joined Fox 2 to discuss how she wants 5,000 ‘on the go women’ to help with the design. The community of women is going to vote to help us choose the features, color, material and even an inspirational quote that will be sewn on the inside!

To get involved in the design process for origami 5000 visit www.luxandnyx.com/build