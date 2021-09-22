St. Louis baker’s Halloween-themed cakes featured on Food Network

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis baker and artist “takes the cake” when it comes to creating dazzling and creative sweet treats for occasions all across the metro area. So much so that he was featured on Food Network’s Road to Halloween Wars!

Brad Lamb and his cakes explained his Food Network experience out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

“It was huge. It was like a dream come true,” Lamb said.

Halloween is Lamb’s favorite holiday. He said he loves true crime, witches, and Halloween movies. His creations are completely edible. He paints with food coloring on fondant.

“Just to be featured is a dream come true with all the amazing artists that are out there and just to show what I can do and kind of represent St. Louis,” Lamb said.

He works at two local bakeries, Wedding Wonderland in Florissant and Heaven Scent in O’Fallon, Missouri. He also works for himself now. His business is called Belle Reine Confections.

Click here to see more of his sweet treats.