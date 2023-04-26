ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Ballet is preparing for their modern approach of their Swan Lake performance over the weekend.

It’s the story of a princess who was cursed and turned into a swan by evil sorcerer. It was first performed in 1877 by the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow.

In 2023, the ballerinas seek to retain the authenticity of the symphony orchestra. However, they’ve added modern attire – the tutu skirts from Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ music video.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will attempt their version of the program. Tim Ezell spoke with Ballerina Rebecca Cornett about the drama, music, and storytelling that will be seen.