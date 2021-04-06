St. Louis based author pens new book ‘Queen Olivia and the Lava Monster’

A St. Louis-based author shares her new book “Queen Olivia and the Lava Monster.”

Kristin Mosley tells the story of a girl in Happyland, which is threatened by adversity. Mosley shares how kids can learn resilience, even in the face of overwhelming odds. She also has a lesson for grown ups.

Mosley will host a book signing for kids at Urban Sprouts on Saturday, May 1. Tickets are free. Get them at kmosley.org.

The book is available Friday, April 9. Learn more at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1626766002/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8.