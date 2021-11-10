St. Louis based filmmaker explores Disney’s involvement in 1960 Olympics

ST. LOUIS – With the help of Walt Disney, these Olympic Games changed the way the Olympic Games were presented.

“Magic in the Mountains” was directed by St. Louis-based filmmaker Cody Stokes.

He and local producer David Johnson explained why they felt it was necessary to make this film on the 1960 Olympic Games.

The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage from the Games and revealing interviews with participating athletes and attendees. The 1960 edition of the Olympics introduced a substantial array of firsts, including such innovations as live broadcast, instant replay, sponsorships, and an official Olympic Village for the athletes. Perhaps most importantly, thanks to Disney’s involvement in producing the games, Squaw Valley featured an unprecedented, but soon to be standard, level of pageantry for the opening and closing ceremonies.

The documentary will be screened on Sunday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.