ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Black Rep opens Wednesday, September 8 with “Sweat”. Brian McKinley previewed the 2021 season this morning on FOX2 News at 9.

He also takes a look back at the iconic titles performed on the Black Rep stage and the COVID health procedures to keep the cast, crew, and fans safe.

Get ticket information at The Black Rep (https://www.theblackrep.org/sweat).