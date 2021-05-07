St. Louis Children’s Choir continues performing virtually through the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – During the pandemic, many things were silenced, but the elite St. Louis Children’s Choir did not go unheard.

Fans were able to watch their performances through Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms.

Now they’re looking to ramp up for this season.

The development director Ben Nordstrom has the details. Kids from first grade to twelfth grade can participate in a variety of the choirs they have available.

They have also been raising money. The pandemic hurt them financially through lower ticket sales and lower enrollment. They’ve also had higher expenses during the pandemic due to having to split the children up in order to obey social distancing. This meant the St. Louis Children’s Choir had to pay for double the rental space.

Auditions to be in the choir begin in late May. They have more audition dates in June, July, and August. Go to their website to schedule an audition.

St. Louis Children’s Choir also has a virtual concert coming up on May 28.

