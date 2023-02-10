ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.
Winter Melodies
Family & Friends Concert
St. Louis Children’s Choirs
Saturday, February 25
2 p.m. & 7 p.m. CST
Washington University
560 Music Center
560 Trinity Ave.
University City, MO 63130
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.