ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.



Winter Melodies

Family & Friends Concert

St. Louis Children’s Choirs

Saturday, February 25

2 p.m. & 7 p.m. CST

Washington University

560 Music Center

560 Trinity Ave.

University City, MO 63130

