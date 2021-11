JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- With a decision in favor of the prosecution today, the Missouri Supreme Court has overturned a Greene County judge’s ruling in the murder case against Rebecca Ruud.

Attorneys for Ruud, who is accused of the 2017 death and dismemberment of her daughter Savannah Leckie in Ozark County, had argued attorney-client privilege in an effort to keep a recording between the defendant and her lawyer out of evidence.