St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Fredreck Echols urges families to keep Thanksgiving small

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Fredreck Echols urges families, one more time, to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Earlier this month, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson turned several suggestions from health leaders into a health order. She mandated that only 10 people can gather in a private residence at a time. Dr. Echols was one of the members on the Boards of Health and Hospitals to support this move. He tells us how small gatherings can slow COVID-19 spread and prevent St. Louisans from needing to go to an overcrowded hospital.

The city has an infographic to help you plan your holiday safely. Find more safety tips here.

