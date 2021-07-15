St. Louis CITY SC unveils 10-year partnership with Together Credit Union

ST. LOUIS – It will be another year or so before the St. Louis CITY SC takes the soccer pitch at their new Downtown stadium. Partnerships are already growing with the team and the community. Together Credit Union was unveiled as a founding partner and the club’s official banking sponsor Wednesday.

The Chief Operating Officer of Together Credit Union Tom Kraus talked about the new partnership out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

This is a ten-year commitment.

“As we started talking about a partnership it was clear that our values as a community-led banking institution and what they wanted to accomplish was the perfect marriage,” Kraus said.

He also said the partnership will allow Together Credit Union’s day of giving to make an even bigger impact.

The Together Credit Union will also sponsor the “Together Credit Union Club” on the stadium’s main concourse. St. Louis CITY SC ticket holders will be able to hang out there on game days.

The credit union will also now offer St. Louis CITY SC-branded debit and credit cards for their members. Those with the cards will receive special stadium offers and access to events.