ST. LOUIS – Tired of the trash piling up? Well, get that trash picked up three to five nights per week by Grab-N-Go Trash, a St. Lous area business focused on putting unemployed veterans to work.

David Williams, a U.S Army Veteran joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss their mission to provide the most trusted waste removal services for their customers.

For more information visit: www.grabngotrash.com