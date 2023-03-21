ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Composting is looking for talent to turn trash into ecological treasure at the Job News USA Job Fair.

The company specializes in the eco-friendly method of disposing of old food, trees, and other carbon-based waste. Managers are looking to fill several roles in the company that offers recycling services locally and has helped with storm cleanup in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas in 2018. Job News will have dozens of employers at the fair.

Job News USA Career Fair

Thursday, March 30

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://bit.ly/3lygy63

https://www.stlcompost.com/