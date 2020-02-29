St. Louis County Police Department offers exciting career opportunities to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Career Pathways through Law Enforcement (C.A.P.L.E.) is hosting an event on February 29 at the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy in Welston, Missouri. Students will be introduced to several members of local police departments who represent different moments in African American history through law enforcement.

For more information, contact the Bureau of Staff Services at 314-615-4273.