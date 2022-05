ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Waist Drum Team will perform at the 2022 Chinese Culture Days at Missouri Botanical Garden. Event Chair Min Liu explains the importance of drumming to the culture.

Chinese Culture Days

May 21-22

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/Chinese-Culture-Days