St. Louis entrepreneur gets deal from ‘Shark Tank’s’ Lori Greiner

ST. LOUIS – A local entrepreneur is behind “Flipstik” as seen on “Shark Tank.”

It was an idea that blew up into a successfully sold product created by Akeem Shannon. He also participated in UMSL’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accelerator. It is a $50,000 grant that helps entrepreneurs get started, and they also give the grant recipient other resources to help them succeed. Shannon was a part of the inaugural class.

This product sticks to the back of a phone and then kicks out to be set up like a kickstand. Once you flip it out, you can also stick it to a wall. This is helpful for taking group photos when you want to be a part of the photo. It comes in multiple designs and colors.

Shannon not only presented on Shark Tank, but he got a deal from Lori Greiner and passed on an offer from Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful.

He said “Flipstiks” will be getting into big box stores soon.