ST. LOUIS – The Hispanic Festival is October 2-3 at the Knights of Columbus Park in Florissant. The festival features authentic food, a car show, Hispanic crafts, folkloric dancers, and more.

Janette Avalos De Conte is a board member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis. She had more details on the festival from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Visit hispanicfestivalstl.com for more information and to view the schedule.