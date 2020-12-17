St. Louis holiday fun to keep the whole family entertained

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – With the kids and parents taking a much needed holiday break from online learning, you’ll likely soon hear “there’s nothing to do.”

Well, there are a lot of holiday happenings in and around St. Louis that are fun and safe for the family.

Chief Marketing Officer of Explore St. Louis Brian Hall shares some ideas with FOX 2’s Randi Naughton.

Click here for more information.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News