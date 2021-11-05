St. Louis International Film Festival happening now in-person and virtual

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis International Film Festival is happening right now and it gives you a chance to take in film from all over the world as an art form. The diverse films and documentary screenings are both in-person and virtual this year. There will be a showcase of culture and also a chance for the artists to connect.

Casting director Leah Daniels Butler and Urbanflix executive Henry Butler explained what they’re excited for at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

The festival is going on now through November 21.

