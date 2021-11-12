St. Louis International Film Festival screens Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority documentary

ST. LOUIS – The documentary “Twenty Pearls” looks at the origin and legacy of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Director Deborah Riley Draper shares how the film shows the Black sorority’s foundations as it built a legacy that led to a member becoming the first African-American, Asian-American, and female Vice President of the United States.

“Twenty Pearls”

Screening at The St. Louis International Film Festival

Saturday, November 13, 2021

5 p.m. CST

The Tivoli

6350 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

https://www.cinemastlouis.org/sliff/twenty-pearls-story-alpha-kappa-alpha-sorority

​​​​​​​https://www.coffeebluffpictures.com/