ST. LOUIS – On hot days, you might want to crack open a cold and frosty one, but it’s almost too hot to drink alcohol.

Jeff Stevens has the perfect solution, a line of nonalcoholic beers he brews with his wife, Genevieve. They are the owners of the WellBeing Brewing Company.

Jeff was out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck explaining his nonalcoholic alternative.

The beverages from WellBeing Brewing Company has more electrolytes than Gatorade.

Click here to learn more.