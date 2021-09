ST. LOUIS – In the early 1900s, the sounds of St. Louis were a mix of ragtime and blues both rooted in jazz.

The St. Louis Jazz Club has kept it all alive for 70 years. Karen Spradlin has been on the board of the St. Louis Jazz Club for about 20 years and she is their concert coordinator.

The 70th birthday party is on October 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Moolah Shrine Center.

