ST. LOUIS – Representatives from the Jewish Federation of St. Louis recently returned from a humanitarian visit to Poland at the Ukrainian border.

Greg Yawitz is the Board Chair for the Federation. He explains what he and lay leader Abby Goldstein saw as millions continued to flee the war in Ukraine across the border with Poland.

Yawitz also explains how people can help from here in the United States. The group has already raised $610,000 for humanitarian response in the region.



Learn more at https://www.jfedstl.org.