St. Louis’ Karen Foss has art on display at the Duane Reed Gallery

ST. LOUIS – Karen Foss was the most recognizable face on St. Louis tv between 1979 and December of 2006.

She returned to the airwaves Thursday morning after 15 years away. After she retired, she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. There, she saw an advertisement for an art class. She moved to Santa Fe originally to study art. This art class just happened to be a “golden opportunity.”

A collection of her work will be on display at the Duane Reed Gallery located at 4729 McPherson Avenue starting Friday for four weeks. There is a free reception Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds go to a Ferguson nonprofit called All Among Us.