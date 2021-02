ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Food Network is all about cooking challenges, and a new one debuts next week. It is called the Easter Basket Challenge where bakers compete for a $25,000 prize. Among the contestants is a baker from St. Louis.

Harry Fiebelman recently moved to St. Louis from northern California. We ask him about behind-the-scenes secrets from the show.

The Easter Basket Challenge premieres Monday, March 1 at 9:00 pm on Food Network.