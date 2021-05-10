St. Louis man judges at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

ST. LOUIS – An area man will be one of the judges at the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The show presented by Purina Pro Plan is June 12 and June 13.

William Potter II is from St. Louis and will be judging the Terrier Group for the second time. The last time he judged the group was 2012.

Potter said that he has been studying extensively ahead of the show. He must know all of the Terrier breed standards in order to judge them properly. There are 32 different types of Terriers and every one of them will be represented at the show.