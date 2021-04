ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Soap opera fans will remember him years ago, as Brady Black from Days of Our Lives. He was also on the bold and the beautiful. St. Louis native Kyle Lowder is back in the area for tonight’s screening of his new movie, The Ravine.

The screening is tonight in Wentzville. The Ravine pre-show event is at 6:45 pm on April 9 followed by screening at 8:00 pm. You can see the movie at the B&B Wentzville Tower 12, 100 Wentzville Bluffs Drive, Wentzville. More info 636-327-7155.