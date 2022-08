ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet.

Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.

You can vote at MulletChamp.com, and you can vote once every 24 hours.