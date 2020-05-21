St. Louis Mutual Aid helping people connect through community support

ST. LOUIS – The late Fred Rogers used to say that when he was a boy and saw scary things in the news his mother would say “look for the helpers, you will always find people who are helping.”

Jaqui Rogers Group joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss how she followed Mrs. Rogers’s advice and found some helpers called St. Louis Mutual aid.

STL Mutual Aid is a network of organizers, healers, artists, community leaders, and everyday people coming together to deliver food and supplies, provide financial solidarity, offer emotional support, and connect people to their neighbors.

To get involved visit: www.stlmutualaid.org