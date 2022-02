ST. LOUIS - A successful model with Down syndrome from Chesterfield, Missouri made history Friday when she donated garments to the Missouri Historical Society's (MHS) permanent collection.

Grace Strobel was the first American model with Down syndrome to represent a skincare line when she was the face of the worldwide brand Obagi. Since then, she has been featured in Fenty Beauty's May 2021 launch of “Bright Fix” undereye concealer.