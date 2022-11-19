ST. LOUIS – Jessica Radloff is the author of the newly-released book “The Big Bang Theory – The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.”

Radloff is a St. Louis native and a graduate of Parkway Central High School. She’s a journalist, senior editor for Glamour Magazine, and now she’s cracked the New York Times Bestseller List.

Radloff currently lives in Los Angeles, but she’s in town this weekend visiting family. She will also be dropping by the Barnes & Noble locations in Ladue and at West County Mall for some book signings.

In a one-on-one interview Saturday, Radloff sat down with FOX 2 to talk about her inspiration for the book.