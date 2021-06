ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Music Park has announced the 2021 concert lineup for its first season. More than two dozen shows have been announced for the first season at Saint Louis Music Park, beginning Tuesday, August 3rd.

The 4,500-seat, multi-purpose outdoor concert venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center, the official practice facility of the St. Louis Blues, located in Maryland Heights, MO.

Located as part of the covered outdoor ice arena, Saint Louis Music Park will make the seasonal transition from skating rink to concert venue for the summer season. The venue features covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather lawn, and a lake providing guests a park setting.

Saint Louis Music Park will host an exclusive first look event on Friday, July 16 featuring The Rolling Stones tribute band, Street Fighting Band. A limited number of general admission tickets are $10 each and are on sale now at LiveNation.com