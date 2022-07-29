ST. LOUIS – Children can have fun getting ready for back-to-school with help from D.A.D.S. of STL and Krissy’s Kids Book Club.

D.A.D.S. founder Shaun Swearengen and book club founder Krissy Mosley join KidSmart board member Victor Lazzaretti to explain how they’re helping area children by collecting donated school supplies and gear.

Back-to-School Supply Drive

Supply drop-off Saturday, August 27

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT

KidSmart

180 Progress Pkwy.

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://dadsofstl.com/

https://www.kmosley.org/

https://kidsmartstl.org/