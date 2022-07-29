ST. LOUIS – Children can have fun getting ready for back-to-school with help from D.A.D.S. of STL and Krissy’s Kids Book Club.
D.A.D.S. founder Shaun Swearengen and book club founder Krissy Mosley join KidSmart board member Victor Lazzaretti to explain how they’re helping area children by collecting donated school supplies and gear.
Back-to-School Supply Drive
Supply drop-off Saturday, August 27
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT
KidSmart
180 Progress Pkwy.
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
https://dadsofstl.com/
https://www.kmosley.org/
https://kidsmartstl.org/