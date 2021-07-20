St. Louis orthopedic sports doctor looks forward to going to Tokyo Olympics soon

ST. LOUIS – The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is happening Friday at 6:00 a.m. St Louis time.

St. Louis orthopedic sports Dr. Richard Lehman is supposed to be there now as part of the medical support staff, but instead, he is here in the Midwest. Tokyo is seeing an uptick in COVID cases due to the Delta variant, so Lehman was unable to get there in time for the opening ceremony. He said he plans to travel there next week.

He plans to take care of mostly track and field athletes like Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, JuVaughn Harrison, and more.

Lehman is also the author of the best-selling book “How to R.A.I.S.E. an Athlete.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee now wants him to write a second book.