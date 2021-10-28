St. Louis’ Red and Black Brass Band spread positivity throughout pandemic

ST. LOUIS – During the early stages of the pandemic, two men filled the air and streets with the sounds of their live instrumentation to uplift those who had been stuck in solitude for weeks on end. They went viral after being recognized by BET for their positive deed. While many musicians and restaurants struggled, this second-line style band, the Red and Black Brass Band, expanded and can now be seen playing gigs around the metro area.

