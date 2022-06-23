ST. LOUIS – Join a study on ALS diagnosis at the Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine.

ALS stands for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and causes progressive and deadly loss of muscle control. The ALS Association estimates that 5,000 people are newly diagnosed every year in the United States.

Washington University School of Medicine put out a call for study volunteers this week. They want to measure muscle control, with electrodes placed on the skin. They hope to find if this helps with early diagnosis and follow-up of the disease.

Researchers are looking for adults 20 to 80 years old, with no neurological conditions. For more information, click here. In St. Louis, the Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, June 25 at 8:30 a.m. CDT Learn more at the Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine website.