ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Science Center will host the Community STEAM Showcase to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A diverse group of scientists will teach about science, technology, engineering, art, and math during the King holiday to remember the civil-right activist murdered in 1968. The museum wants to honor his fight for the rights of all while providing role models that represent all students.

Community STEAM Showcase

Saturday, January 14

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Saint Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3j7YiPk