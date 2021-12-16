St. Louis Snow Cone also offers hot treats this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Three St. Louis Zoo elephants celebrated their 50th birthdays in 2021. The "Golden Girls" named Pearl, Donna, and Ellie have now lived past their median life expectancy in captivity of 47.5 years. The zoo says the elephants are now considered geriatric and may require more medical care as they age.

The older Asian elephants will be getting more health check-ups, daily exercises, and specialized dental care. Caretakers will also be conditioning the soil to make a softer walking surface for the animals. The elephant's extended families at the zoo help with their mental health.