St. Louis Snow Cone also offers hot treats this winter

ST. LOUIS – The people at St. Louis Snow Cone have a busy winter wonderland agenda. Owner Richard Kuehl previews the s’mores and hot chocolate this holiday season. They will be at First Community Credit Union on Thursday, December 17 from 4 until 6 p.m. for pictures with Santa in Glen Carbon.
St. Louis Snow Cone will also have warm treats at The Central West End Window Walk on Saturday, December 18.
Learn more at http://stlsnowcone.com/.
