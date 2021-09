ST. LOUIS – Two local teens produce the documentary “A Look Ahead: Our Energy Future in 20 Years”.

Joshua Kelley is 17 years old. He spoke with several climate experts and energy company leaders. His brother Lucas is 14 years old and was part of the crew.

The documentary explores energy production, climate change, and green solutions. Joshua also shares more on his next project.

You can see the entire documentary at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ6R6ammiZg.